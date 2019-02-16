ROMINE, Michael Lee
68, of St. Petersburg, passed away February 7, 2019. He was born August 30, 1950 in Columbus, IN. He is survived by two daughters, Christine (Romine) Gable of Colfax, IN and Amanda (Romine) Whitfield of St. Petersburg; four grandchildren; six brothers; and a sister. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice. Service to be held at a later date in Angola, IN.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019