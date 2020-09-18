Michael LEIGHLY

LEIGHLY, Michael T. 61, son of Paul L. and Jeanne B. Leighly, went home to Our Lord September 15, 2020. Mike worked 25 years in the phone industry and owned Tampa Bay Stage Productions. He is survived by his wife, Laurie; daughters, Samantha Baxter (Craig), Tyler Willis; grandsons, Jeremiah and Wyatt; brothers, Paul Jr, Dan, Scot; and sister, Judy. Mike Loved his family, especially his grandsons. He was always willing to lend a hand. He loved to hunt and fish. A celebration of life will be held in his honor.



