Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Obituary
LEWIS, Michael D. Sr. 45, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away February 17, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Johnnie Floyd and Cozette Lewis Floyd; four sons, Kendrick Butler, Emanuel Ramsey, Michael D. Lewis I, and Michael D. Lewis II; two daughters, Mylasia and Mylinn Lewis; brothers, Damian J. Woodard and Jason Sutton; sister, Shiquitr Sutton; four grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Friday 3-8 pm, with a wake 6-7 pm, at the funeral home; and Funeral service Saturday, February 29, 1 pm, at Reach the Unreached Church, 1315 18th Avenue S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 27, 2020
