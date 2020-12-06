LOWNEY, Michael Steven 60, of Tampa, passed away suddenly November 30, 2020 at home. Michael was a native of Tampa and worked for SSP and Bill Curry Ford. He loved the beach, music, Indy racing, and BBQ. Michael is survived by his loving family, mother, Leah Lowney; sister, Linda Aaron; niece, Diana Aaron; great-nieces, Diane and Deborah Sanders; and longtime girlfriend, Connie Caldwell. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation, Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 11 am - 1 pm at the Blount & Curry West Capel, 6802 Silvermill Dr. Tampa, where a service will be celebrated at 1 pm. Please sign our online guestbook at: www.blountcurrywest.com