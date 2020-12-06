1/1
Michael Lowney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOWNEY, Michael Steven 60, of Tampa, passed away suddenly November 30, 2020 at home. Michael was a native of Tampa and worked for SSP and Bill Curry Ford. He loved the beach, music, Indy racing, and BBQ. Michael is survived by his loving family, mother, Leah Lowney; sister, Linda Aaron; niece, Diana Aaron; great-nieces, Diane and Deborah Sanders; and longtime girlfriend, Connie Caldwell. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation, Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 11 am - 1 pm at the Blount & Curry West Capel, 6802 Silvermill Dr. Tampa, where a service will be celebrated at 1 pm. Please sign our online guestbook at: www.blountcurrywest.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Blount and Curry Funeral Home Oldsmar West Hillsborough Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Service
01:00 PM
Blount and Curry Funeral Home Oldsmar West Hillsborough Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blount and Curry Funeral Home Oldsmar West Hillsborough Chapel
6802 SILVERMILL DR
Tampa, FL 33635
8138144444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved