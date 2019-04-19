LUCENTE, Michael
34, of St. Petersburg, passed away April 10, 2019. He is survived by his loving parents, Randee Zenker Lucente and Vincent M. Lucente, and his grandmother, Renee Zenker. Michael was a proud member of the Nitram Lodge #188. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a Shriner. No services have been planned at this time. Should family and friends desire, they may make contributions in Michael's memory to Nitram Lodge #188 or the .
David Gross Funeral Home
David C. Gross Funeral Home
6366 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33707
(727) 381-4911
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2019