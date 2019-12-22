MARTIN, Michael Keith age 57, of Tampa, passed away Dec. 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Gene, in 2017. Michael is survived by his parents, Ernest and Jeannette Martin; his sisters, Jennifer Garland (Tom), Cheryl Cartwright (Jim); and sister-in-law, Suzanne Martin. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mike's sweet and happy smile will be missed by all, including his friends at SunRise Community. SorensenFuneralHome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019