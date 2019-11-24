MAYO, Michael J. passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at his home in St. Petersburg, Florida at age 86. He was born on December 25, 1932 in Brooklyn, New York. Mike served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955. After being Honorably Discharged, he served in the Army Reserves for eight years. Following his Military Service, he went to work for IBM, retiring in October 1991 after 36 years. During his tenure, Mike was recognized numerous times for his outstanding accomplishments and significant contributions to IBM's National Service Division, both in New York and Florida. Mike is survived by his wife of 62 years, Isabelle Giovinazzo Mayo; his three children of whom he was very proud Dominick Mayo (Joan), Mary Heumann (Christopher), and Michael Mayo; his grandchildren, Caroline Heumann Field (James), and Dominick Mayo Jr.; siblings, Robert Mayo and Doris Carbone; plus numerous nieces and nephews. Mike will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. A Funeral Mass will be held on December 7, 2019 at 11 am, St. Mary Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 515 Fourth Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Suncoast Hospice.

