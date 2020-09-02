Michael McGLAUGHLIN

1/2
McGLAUGHLIN, Michael Truman 77, of Indian Rocks Beach, FL passed away suddenly August 24, 2020 at Mor ton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, FL. He was born in Dayton, OH, July 11, 1943. Mike graduated from Belmont High School in 1961, Dayton and relocated to Indian Rocks Beach in 1973, where he and his wife, Carol, owned and operated The Pelican Motel and Apartments for 47 years. Mike proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Army National Guard. In addition, Mike had a long career in sales that included insurance, wine and liquor, and lastly automotive paint. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, golfing and playing pool with his buddies after retirement. Mike was known to get a kick out of revving up his 1932 Model T that he bought in 1964 and restored into a street rod. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Mary (Nester) McGlaughlin; his father, Carl McGlaughlin; and his older sister, Judith McGlaughlin; all of Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol (McCormack) McGlaughlin; his son and wife, Michael "Chris" and Lisa McGlaughlin of Parrish, FL; daughter, Shawn McGlaughlin White of North Berwick, Maine; his sister, Susan Carter; nephew, Eric of Livermore, CA; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. There will be no public services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made in Mike's honor to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. www.cmaquarium.org www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
