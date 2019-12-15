Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Meehan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MEEHAN, Michael G. US Army 84, a resident of Hudson, Florida, passed peacefully in his home in the care of hospice December 9, 2019. Mike was born in Detroit, Michigan December 20, 1934, son of Charles Meehan and Kathleen (Clarke) Meehan; brother of Thomas Meehan. He graduated St. Benedict High School, Highland Park, Michigan, in 1953; U.S. Army 1954-1956; graduated University of Detroit, in 1964; and married Patricia Ann Condon, June 1960. He worked for GM from 1957-1987 in Michigan in Materials Management. He was the loving father of Carrie (Todd Hensel) Meehan, Tim Mee-han, Dan (Debbie) Meehan, and Charles Meehan; grandfather of Leah Patricia Kehoe, Louis Patrick Kehoe, Kelly (Ryan) McWhinnie, Beth Ann Meehan, Kevin Michael Meehan. Services are a Military service at Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell Thursday, Dec. 19, at 2 pm; with Mass at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Hudson Friday, Dec. 20, at 9:30 am. There is a golf tournament at Beacon Woods golf course in Hudson beginning 11 am Friday, Dec. 20, followed by a celebration at the clubhouse afterward (around 2 pm). Mike's family would like to thank HPH Hospice for their loving care and requests that rather than flowers, donations may be made to them.

MEEHAN, Michael G. US Army 84, a resident of Hudson, Florida, passed peacefully in his home in the care of hospice December 9, 2019. Mike was born in Detroit, Michigan December 20, 1934, son of Charles Meehan and Kathleen (Clarke) Meehan; brother of Thomas Meehan. He graduated St. Benedict High School, Highland Park, Michigan, in 1953; U.S. Army 1954-1956; graduated University of Detroit, in 1964; and married Patricia Ann Condon, June 1960. He worked for GM from 1957-1987 in Michigan in Materials Management. He was the loving father of Carrie (Todd Hensel) Meehan, Tim Mee-han, Dan (Debbie) Meehan, and Charles Meehan; grandfather of Leah Patricia Kehoe, Louis Patrick Kehoe, Kelly (Ryan) McWhinnie, Beth Ann Meehan, Kevin Michael Meehan. Services are a Military service at Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell Thursday, Dec. 19, at 2 pm; with Mass at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Hudson Friday, Dec. 20, at 9:30 am. There is a golf tournament at Beacon Woods golf course in Hudson beginning 11 am Friday, Dec. 20, followed by a celebration at the clubhouse afterward (around 2 pm). Mike's family would like to thank HPH Hospice for their loving care and requests that rather than flowers, donations may be made to them. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close