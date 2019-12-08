Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael METZIERE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

METZIERE, Michael Emile 68, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. Mike was born in Tampa October 7, 1951 to the late Emile Dominique and Catherine Metziere. He attended local schools graduating from Hillsborough High School and the University of South Florida. He proudly served in the US Army with the 101st Airborne where he saw combat in Vietnam on numerous Fire Bases within the A Shau Valley. Mike was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service in a combat zone along with numerous other Service Medals. Mike retired from the City of Tampa Parks and Recreation Department as Aquatics Manager. Mike had an unwavering love for his family and friends and passed away with his family at his side. He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Bullard (Jon); brothers, Bruce Metziere (Pam) and Wayne Metziere (Patty); niece and nephews, Darin Bullard, David Bullard, Matt Metziere (Nikki), Marc Met- ziere, Maggie Hinchliffe (Luke), Andrew Metziere, Evan Metziere; great-nephew, Dy- lan Bullard; great-nieces, Raelyn Bullard, Madison Metziere, Mya Metziere, Mila Metziere, Hadley Hinchliffe. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to, Hospice Unit James A. Haley-payable to James A Haley VA Hospice Unit, in memo section: Fund control point #9138/HPCU, James A Haley Veterans Hospital 13000 Bruce B. Downs Blvd Tampa, FL 33612 Attn. Volunteer Services.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019

