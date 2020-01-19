MILLER, Michael John was born in Detroit, Michigan on October 22, 1962. He passed away at Bay Pines VA in Florida on January 13, 2020. He was a beautiful, brilliant and independent child. Michael joined the Army shortly after graduation from Northeast High School. He was in the 82nd Airborne and was a Decorated Ranger. He has a daughter, Samantha who lives with her Army Drill Sergeant, Elliott Kaelber. They have two children, Juniper and Kieran. His service will be held at the Bay Pines National Cemetery on Friday, January 24, 3 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020