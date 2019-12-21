Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael MOOSMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MOOSMAN, Michael Robert On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Michael Moosman, loving son, husband, and father passed away at age 70. Mike was Born on February 10, 1949 to Nita and Edward Moosman and raised in Westbury, New York. He attended Hackley School and graduated from Cornell University in 1973. He served his county honorably as a Marine from 1968-1970. Mike spent 49 years working in International Commodities. He enjoyed golfing, going to the gym, swimming. He loved spending time with his family (especially his granddaughter), his friends and his dogs. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his mother, Nita Moosman. He is survived by his father, Edward Moosman; his wife, Michele Moosman; his sister, Anne (Martin) Roher; his two children, David Moosman (Heidi Einholz), Lauren Moosman (Joshua Guth); his grandda-ughter, Anneliese Moosman; his stepson, Brian (Amanda) Talley; and his stepgrandchildren, Tallulah and Paisleigh. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local Animal Shelter.

MOOSMAN, Michael Robert On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Michael Moosman, loving son, husband, and father passed away at age 70. Mike was Born on February 10, 1949 to Nita and Edward Moosman and raised in Westbury, New York. He attended Hackley School and graduated from Cornell University in 1973. He served his county honorably as a Marine from 1968-1970. Mike spent 49 years working in International Commodities. He enjoyed golfing, going to the gym, swimming. He loved spending time with his family (especially his granddaughter), his friends and his dogs. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his mother, Nita Moosman. He is survived by his father, Edward Moosman; his wife, Michele Moosman; his sister, Anne (Martin) Roher; his two children, David Moosman (Heidi Einholz), Lauren Moosman (Joshua Guth); his grandda-ughter, Anneliese Moosman; his stepson, Brian (Amanda) Talley; and his stepgrandchildren, Tallulah and Paisleigh. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local Animal Shelter. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close