NORDQUIST, Michael Eric died Friday, October 4, 2019 at his home in Oxford, CT due to a heart attack. He was born in London, England on September 27, 1960 and moved to Florida in 1983 from West Hartford, CT. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Plankey and brother-in-law, Norman of Oxford, CT; brother, James Nordquist and sister-in-law, Cathy of Tarpon Springs; sister, Stephanie Herrick and brother-in-law, Lynn of Palm Harbor, and brother, Steven Nordquist of Seminole. He will be dearly missed.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019