Michael O'BRIEN
O'BRIEN, Michael Sean Sr. 56, passed away on August 21, 2020 from cardiac arrest. Born on September 4, 1963 in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, he relocated to Tampa at age seven. He worked in restaurant management before sustaining a head injury from an automobile accident in 1990. He will be remembered as a practical jokester, with a kind deposition and adventuresome spirit. He loved white water rafting, windsurfing, snorkeling, car racing, and spending time with his kids. He is survived by his parents, Paul O'Brien, Sr. and Barbara and Phillip Orelli; children, Michael Sean O'Brien Jr. and Megan Lynn O'Brien; and siblings, Audrey Nelson (William), Paul O'Brien Jr. (Stacy), and Meg O'Brien. Also surviving are three aunts, Judy Bilbrey (Thomas Brink), Ruth Molnar, and Ellen O'Brien; nephews, Brien Nelson, Jason O'Brien, and Matthew O'Brien; and niece, Jessica Nelson. He also leaves behind his beloved dog "Cinnamon" and cat, "Cali". He was predeceased by one brother, Patrick Dennis O'Brien. A memorial service will be planned post-COVID.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
