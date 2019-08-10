OLIVER, Michael T. 62, of Tampa, passed away August 8, 2019. He was the owner of Oliver Pest Control. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Oliver Jr. Michael is survived by his wife, Carrie; mother, Patricia Oliver; sisters, Suzanne (Ian) Smith, Carrie Ramos, Kelli Matincheck; three stepchildren; eight grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to your local children's soccer leagues. Please visit www.blountcurrymacdill.com for service details.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 10, 2019