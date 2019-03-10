Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Paul DENYSE. View Sign

DeNYSE, Michael Paul



Born June 28, 1979, passed March 3, 2019. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael DeNyse, 39, of Largo, Florida, and formerly of Cinnaminson, New Jersey. A loving husband, father, brother, son, great friend, and a dedicated U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class, Michael was greatly loved by all who knew him. Michael was a talented photographer, and loved nothing more than to spend time with family and friends, sharing as many smiles and as much happiness as possible. He is survived by his loving wife, Christina; son, Anthony; daughter, Zoey; father, Paul; mother, Audrey; sisters, Lindsey DeNyse (Barbieri), and Ashley DeNyse. A ceremony to honor his memory will be held at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg North Moorings, 8th Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33701 (Downtown area near USFSP) on Wednesday March 13. Gathering beginning at 4 pm and ceremony starting at 5 pm with services arranged by Veterans Funeral Care. A second service will be held in Cinnaminson, New Jersey with services by Givnish Funeral Home. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to an educational fund for Anthony and Zoey through the following link: gf.me/u/rahq7b. Or please send checks payable to Christina DeNyse and mail them to Paul DeNyse, 2307 Laurel Drive, Cinnaminson, New Jersey 08077.



VeteransFuneralCare.com





15381 Roosevelt Blvd

Clearwater , FL 33760

