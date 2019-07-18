Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Paul LYON. View Sign Service Information J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home 811 Finley Dr Albion , MI 49224 (517)-629-7050 Send Flowers Obituary

LYON, Michael Paul



26, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was born January 20, 1993 in Clearwater, FL to loving parents, Kelly Lyon and Janet Hoffman. Michael graduated from Marshall High School in 2011 and went on to attend Pinellas Technical College in Clearwater to study Air Conditioning Refrigeration and Heating, after deciding that traditional college was pretty boring. Michael graduated in the top 10 percentile of his class and often joked to his mother that he was just as smart as his older sisters after all. He was employed with Advanced Refrigeration & Air, a commercial air conditioning company that specializes in supermarket refrigeration, in Florida, where he excelled in his trade. Michael started as a Maintenance Mechanic and was quickly promoted to Service Apprentice and then to Service Technician. He earned additional certificates in electrical and advanced air conditioning training. Michael loved his work, he enjoyed solving problems and fixing issues, but what he loved most was the strong brotherhood of men that he worked with at Advanced Refrigeration that mentored him and helped him to achieve his life-work goals.



Michael was rarely seen looking less than handsome and he often jokingly teased his sisters that he was "the best looking one". But Mike was anything but shallow. He was a compassionate and kindhearted young man, who even as a child was known to give from his heart to anyone in need, even to his own detriment. The homeless had a special place in Michael's heart and he always had money, personal items, or a kind word for anyone who had fallen on hard times. An outdoorsman, Michael loved to snowboard, hunt, fish, ride dirt bikes, ride motorcycles, play tennis, play hockey and golf. He also loved playing video games with friends and sisters and took immense satisfaction in finding creative and mischievous ways to beat his friends (or humiliate in the case of his sisters). Michael also had a love for sports, in particular the Detroit Red Wings and Michigan State University basketball. He had a passionate love for animals and leaves behind his beloved rescue dog, Loki, whom he adopted from a kill shelter. Michael's greatest loves, though, were his family and friends. He cherished these relationships above all else and spoke of them often. Michael once wrote "Family is all you really have in life that is secure, so never take advantage of it and remember they will always be the ones who love you the most and will always be in your life to make things better."



To cherish his memory, he leaves his mother, Janet Hoffman; stepfather, David Meier; biological father, Kelly Lyon; four sisters, Kali Norberry of Australia, Sidne Lyon of Oxford, OH, Mallory Lyon of Dearborn, MI, and Danilin Lyon of Panama City, FL; stepsister, Rachel Hoffman of Detroit, MI; two nephews, August and Phoenix Norberry; and the love of his life, Kate Hornik of St. Petersburg, FL. Michael was preceded in death by his dad, John A. Hoffman in 2011. He also leaves behind countless friendships over the years as Michael was loved by nearly everyone he met.



Michael's family celebrated his life on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 4 pm, at Marshall Country Club, 151 Lyon Lake, Marshall, MI officiated by Pastor Jim Codde with a reception after. Memorial contributions may be made to the Detroit Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 806119, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080. Arrangements are entrusted to J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, Albion. To leave online messages of condolence, please visit

