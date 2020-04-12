Michael Phillips

PHILLIPS, Michael Josef passed away early Thursday morning, March 26, 2020. He was 39. For his entire life, Mike was a staunch advocate for persons with disabilities, and worked with many companies, like Apple to develop assistive technologies that could be used widely in the disability community. Above all, Michael was a beloved brother, son, and uncle. He is survived by his mother and lifelong caregiver, Karen; his stepfather, Randy; his brother, Brian; his sister-in-law, Jenna; and his niece, Katharine "Kit Kat" Clay. To learn more about Mike's life and legacy, please go to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tampa-fl/michael-phillips-9100504#remembering
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
