Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Preston. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PRESTON, Michael A. age 73, of Hudson, FL, died on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Heron Pointe Health and Rehab. He was born in Portsmouth, OH and lived in Florida since 1974 in Daytona Beach and then Pasco County for many years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and an adjuster for 35 years with State Farm Insurance. He was preceded in death by parents, Larry P. and Gladys G. Preston and his sister, Rebecca Preston Carlton. He is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Aaron and Jennifer Preston of Decatur, GA and Adam and Katelyn Preston of North Ridgeville, OH; and two grandchildren, Isabella and Hannah Preston. Visitation will be held from 11 am-1 pm, with funeral services beginning at 1 pm, Monday, October 28, at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, OH. Interment will follow at Mound Cemetery, Piketon, OH. A celebration of life will be in Hudson, FL, time to be determined. Merritt F.H. (352) 686-6649

PRESTON, Michael A. age 73, of Hudson, FL, died on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Heron Pointe Health and Rehab. He was born in Portsmouth, OH and lived in Florida since 1974 in Daytona Beach and then Pasco County for many years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and an adjuster for 35 years with State Farm Insurance. He was preceded in death by parents, Larry P. and Gladys G. Preston and his sister, Rebecca Preston Carlton. He is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Aaron and Jennifer Preston of Decatur, GA and Adam and Katelyn Preston of North Ridgeville, OH; and two grandchildren, Isabella and Hannah Preston. Visitation will be held from 11 am-1 pm, with funeral services beginning at 1 pm, Monday, October 28, at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, OH. Interment will follow at Mound Cemetery, Piketon, OH. A celebration of life will be in Hudson, FL, time to be determined. Merritt F.H. (352) 686-6649 Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close