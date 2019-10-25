PRESTON, Michael A. age 73, of Hudson, FL, died on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Heron Pointe Health and Rehab. He was born in Portsmouth, OH and lived in Florida since 1974 in Daytona Beach and then Pasco County for many years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and an adjuster for 35 years with State Farm Insurance. He was preceded in death by parents, Larry P. and Gladys G. Preston and his sister, Rebecca Preston Carlton. He is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Aaron and Jennifer Preston of Decatur, GA and Adam and Katelyn Preston of North Ridgeville, OH; and two grandchildren, Isabella and Hannah Preston. Visitation will be held from 11 am-1 pm, with funeral services beginning at 1 pm, Monday, October 28, at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, OH. Interment will follow at Mound Cemetery, Piketon, OH. A celebration of life will be in Hudson, FL, time to be determined. Merritt F.H. (352) 686-6649
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2019