Michael PROCTOR

PROCTOR, Dr. Michael Scott of St. Pete Beach, distinguished surgeon and beloved husband and father, died on July 6, 2020 after a long battle with a neurological illness. He was 73 years of age. The son of Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Charles Nelson Proctor and Mary Fuss Proctor, Dr. Proctor was born on September 25, 1946. He spent much of his youth living overseas with his military family, including in Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom. An exceptional student, he received his diploma from the prestigious Peddie School in New Jersey. He earned his bachelor's degree at Yale University, to which he remained devoted for the rest of his life. He then earned a master's degree from the University of South Florida and a medical degree at the University of Florida in Gainesville. Following postgraduate work at the University of Florida, Stanford, and Yale, he became a thoracic and dermatological surgeon. Dr. Proctor felt called to service. He used his medical expertise to treat communities across the country. He worked in the Bay Area of California during the early days of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, before it was understood how the disease was transmitted. He spent much of his career working in Scranton, PA and the nearby town of Honesdale, where he was known for his skill and professionalism. He even traveled overseas to serve needy communities. Countless men, women, and children owe their health and lives to Dr. Proctor's care. He was also an eager adventurer. As a young man, he explored the world by catching flights on military aircraft destined for far-flung U.S. military installations. He honed his skills as a sailor on the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Pacific Ocean. In his 20s and 30s, he climbed mountains, windsurfed, sailed and skydived. He introduced his family to outdoor adventures on the Gulf Coast, along the Delaware River, and beyond. Eventually, he took his family of eight to live overseas for six months in Sumatra, Indonesia and central South Africa while he worked in children's hospitals. Dr. Proctor was a lifelong scholar. Over decades of study, he developed an encyclopedic knowledge of classical Greek history and philosophy. He could expertly describe the history of the British Empire, particularly during the golden age of sail. A voracious reader, he reveled in the great works of ancient Greece, Western Europe, the United States, Russia, and elsewhere. Most of all, Dr. Proctor was a beloved husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Maureen Campbell Proctor. He leaves behind four daughters, Ms. Wyley Proctor, Esq., Ms. Hawley Proctor, Ms. Ashley Costa, Ms. Grace Higdon; two sons, Mr. Michael Scott Proctor II, Esq., and Dr. Charles Nelson Proctor IV; two stepdaughters, Ms. Shawn Kubiak Billard and Ms. Amelia Warren; and a stepson, Mr. Andrew Warren. He also leaves behind 14 grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all. Services will be postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. The family requests donations to Disabled American Veterans in lieu of flowers (http://www.dav.org
).