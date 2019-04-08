CONLEY, Michael R,
77, of Tampa, Florida passed away April 3, 2019. He was born in Oak Park, Illinois May 29, 1941. Michael is survived by his wife, Eleanor L. Conley; and his sons, Michael E. Conley and Robert LeBrun Jr. Funeral arrangements are being made by Loyless Funeral Home.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 8, 2019