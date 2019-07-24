VALVO, Michael R.
87, of Seminole, FL and originally from Fredonia, NY died July 19, 2019 with his family by his side. Michael is survived by his wife, Arlene Barton; son, Joseph (Tami) Valvo; daughter, Nancy (Dean) Ringler; grandchildren, Joseph Valvo Jr.; Jamie Valvo, Michael (Caitlin) Ringler and Jennifer Ringler and great-granddaughter, Gianna Zuppo. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 am, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Dunkirk, NY. To view complete service details and to place a memory or tribute, please visit:
www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 24, 2019