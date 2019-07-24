Michael R. VALVO

Service Information
Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home
7950 131 Street North
Seminole, FL
33776
(727)-391-0121
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Dunkirk, FL
Obituary
VALVO, Michael R.

87, of Seminole, FL and originally from Fredonia, NY died July 19, 2019 with his family by his side. Michael is survived by his wife, Arlene Barton; son, Joseph (Tami) Valvo; daughter, Nancy (Dean) Ringler; grandchildren, Joseph Valvo Jr.; Jamie Valvo, Michael (Caitlin) Ringler and Jennifer Ringler and great-granddaughter, Gianna Zuppo. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 am, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Dunkirk, NY. To view complete service details and to place a memory or tribute, please visit:

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 24, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Seminole, FL   (727) 391-0121
