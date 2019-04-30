Michael Samuel SAPORITO

SAPORITO, Michael Samuel

70, passed on April 24, 2019. While most recently residing in Henderson, NV, he gathered many friends in both Dunedin, FL and Rochester, NY. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Saporito; father, Joe Vacanti; brother Joe Saporito; sister, Virginia DiNapoli; daughter, Rhonda Smith; son, Ron Lowe; grandchildren, Michael Pulver and Matheau Pulver; along with several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life and shared stories of his antics and fun-filled life will be held Saturday, May 4, 11 am at Sylvan Abbey Church in the Fellowship Hall. 2817 Sunset Point Rd., Clearwater, FL 33759.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 30, 2019
