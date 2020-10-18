1/1
Michael SCHIFF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHIFF, Michael Walker 19, of St. Petersburg, Florida, died tragically on Sunday, October 11, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Michael was a 2020 graduate of Shorecrest Preparatory School where he played football and soccer. He was accepted to the University of Pittsburgh where he had just begun general studies toward pursuing a degree in architecture. Michael was an extremely affable individual who cared deeply about his family and friends, with a great sense of humor, as well as being focused on achieving his goals. He was preceded in death by his beloved paternal grandfather, Alfred Nathan "Al" Schiff; his beloved maternal grandmother, Anna Impallomeni. Survivors include his father, Edward "Ned" Schiff, mother, Joanne Schiff; brothers, William Schiff and John Schiff; grandmother, Rose Schiff; uncles and aunts, Brian and Marcia Schiff, Gordon and April Schiff, Jeff Impallomeni and many cousins. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, graveside services and interment will be held privately in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity in Michael's memory or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed online at segalfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Segal Funeral Home - Beth David Chapel - Tampa
3909 Henderson Boulevard
Tampa, FL 33629
(813) 874-3330
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved