Michael Seaton
SEATON, Michael A. 66, of Palm Harbor, passed away July 8, 2020. Mike was born in Atlanta on August 22, 1953 and moved to Clearwater in 1954. Mike loved baseball, and all through his youth, he played on Little League, Babe Ruth and Senior Babe Ruth teams and was a well-respected pitcher, known for a high velocity fast ball coupled with a touch of wildness. Mike also played and pitched for his high school team, the Dunedin Falcons, with a highlight of winning a 1-0 no-hitter against cross town rival Clearwater Tornadoes in 1971, which was the same year he graduated from Dunedin High School. Mike was an extremely hard-working individual all his life, often having two and sometimes three jobs at a time in is late teens and early 20s. He worked as a carpenter and established his own frame and trim business, MER Construction, Inc., which he owned and operated for 15 years. Most recently, Mike established a business as a residential home inspector. Mike was a good and loyal friend, a son, a brother, an uncle and will be sorely missed by all. Mike is survived by his mother, Marian Rhodes; a sister, Patricia Gilliam; and a brother, Mark Seaton; and two nieces and a nephew. Dobies FH/Tarpon Springs

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
701 E. Tarpon Ave
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
(727) 942-0515
