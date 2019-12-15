SELF, Michael Floyd Sr. 68, passed away on December 12, 2019 in Tampa. He was born in Birmingham, AL to C. Douglas and Aileen Self on November 11, 1951. Mike graduated from Banks High School in 1969. He went on to the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he played basketball and graduated with a degree in Physical Education. He worked in heavy-duty truck part sales for more than 35 years. He was a man who enjoyed community service and was actively involved in his church, neighborhood association and served as President of Northside Little league for many years. He was instrumental in the start of the Northside Dolphins Youth Football League. In his spare time he enjoyed his weekly softball league, golfing and watching sports with friends. He loved his entire family more than anything. He was a very loving Dad to his kids and the best Papa to his grandkids. He had a very kind heart and quick wit and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. His parents, C. Douglas Self and Aileen Self, precede him in death. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Self; his children, Stephanie Mack (Bill), Alecia Self, Michael F. Self Jr. (Christy); his siblings, Connie Webb, Buddy Self (Karla), Danny Self (Karla) and Vicki Bailey (George Bruno); his grandchildren, Andrew, Lauren, Madison and Morgan Mack. A funeral service will be held at Blount and Curry Funeral Home-Carrollwood, 3207 W. Bearss Ave, Tampa, FL on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 12-noon. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. The family will be there to greet relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial donation can be made to the Parkinson Foundation at www.Parkinson.org or 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. The family of Michael wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Lutz Healthcare & Rehabilitation and Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care of Hillsborough County for providing such loving care.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019