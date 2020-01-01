SHARPE, Michael E. "Mike" 83, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born in Tampa, FL and moved to Pinellas County in 1963. Mike enjoyed camping all over Florida with the Florida Hi-Lofers. His interests also included reading, photography, old movies, and Country music. Mike is survived by his wife of 36 years, Joan; daughter, Peggy Sharpe Wisniewsky (Randy) and her children, Rebeka Parrott (Darren), Jacob Wisniewsky, and Rachel Wisniewsky; daughter, Patty Sharpe Procko and her children, Michael Sharpe, Dominic Procko, and Arianna Procko; great-grand-daughter, Aubrey Parrott; sister, Valery McAllister; and her family. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, January 6, 2020, 11 am, at: Mohn Funeral Home (727) 393-3481
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 1, 2020