SMILNAK, Michael 78, of Dunedin, Florida, passed away September 1, 2020. He was predeceas-ed by his parents, Michael and Mary Smilnak. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Phyllis and daughter, Lara. He is survived by his sister, Maryann Smilnak and brother, Roland (Anne) Smilnak and an aunt, Irene (Ed) DePersis. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Donald (Barbara) James, William (Sherry) James, Robert (Sandra) James and sisters-in-law, Anne James (Richard Gleason) and Margaret (Bob) Nacke as well as by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mike was originally from Binghamton, NY and graduated from Binghamton Central High School, "Broome Tech" and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. In addition he earned advanced degrees from Pace College and Florida Institute of Technology. Mike served with the First Cavalry Division of the US Army with a tour of duty in Vietnam in which he earned Bronze Star (First Oak Leaf Cluster). He retired from Honeywell after 30 plus years of service and continued to provide consulting services to various aerospace companies. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held for the family at Calvary Cemetery in Johnson City, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd.



