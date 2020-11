Or Copy this URL to Share

SMITH, Michael L. 64, of Seminole, FL passed away November, 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Linda; two daughters; five grandchildren; two sisters; one brother; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will take place 12 pm, Dec. 5, 2020 at Lake Seminole Park, shelter 13.



