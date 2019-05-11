STYKOWSKI, Michael Sr.
62, passed away peacefully May 8, 2019 due to diabetes and heart failure. He was born January 7, 1957 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to the late Stanley and Martha Stykowski. Michael is survived by his sisters, Suzanne Stykowski Robinson and Maureen Stykowski; son, Michael; son and wife Jeffrey and Carly; grandchildren, Evan, Ava, Henry, and Sawyer; plus many nephews and nieces. All of them he loved dearly. In lieu of flowers, root for the Red Sox and boo the Yankees - he would have wanted that. A private memorial service will be held at a later date with close family and friends.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 11, 2019