Michael SZAFRANSKI
SZAFRANSKI, Michael of Valrico, Florida, transitioned on August 31, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, three daughters (and their spouses), one son, six grandchildren, one sister, three brothers, and members of the extended family. A private memorial mass for Michael is planned for family members at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Riverview. Those who wish to honor Michael's memory may donate to the ALS Association, Florida Chapter, or to the Sarah Szafranski Endowment Fund (through the Orlando Health Foundation). For expressions of condolence, please visit Serenity Meadows.com. Serenity Meadows

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
