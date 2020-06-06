Michael TETOR
TETOR, Michael Stephen "Mike" died Monday, May 25, 2020 at the age of 29, after years of struggling with mental illness and addiction. Mike is survived by his sister, Shellie Vandersluis and his nephews, Luke and Noah. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Jane Tetor. Celebrations of Michael's life will be ongoing as he did not wish to have a traditional memorial service or funeral. Mike's story does not end with his death. He chose to register as an organ donor and in doing so was able to save the lives of others.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 6, 2020.
