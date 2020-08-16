1/1
Michael THORNBERRY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THORNBERRY, Michael Riley 57, of Temple Terrace, died August 8, 2020 after a long struggle with a chronic illness. He grew up in Memphis, TN, and relocated with his family to Temple Terrace in 1979 where he graduated from King High School. He was a lover of nature and spent countless hours exploring the Hillsborough River, where he eventually found a home. He worked as a sales representative for Petland and later for Central Pet. He is survived by his mother, Patricia; siblings, Grey, Owen, and Stacey Lovato. 'Uncle Riley' is also survived by seven nieces and nephews, Manuel and Marisol Thornberry of Temple Terrace, Helen and Mason Thornberry of Orlando, and Heath, Luke and Owen Lovato of The Woodlands, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved