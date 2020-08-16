Michael THORNBERRY

THORNBERRY, Michael Riley 57, of Temple Terrace, died August 8, 2020 after a long struggle with a chronic illness. He grew up in Memphis, TN, and relocated with his family to Temple Terrace in 1979 where he graduated from King High School. He was a lover of nature and spent countless hours exploring the Hillsborough River, where he eventually found a home. He worked as a sales representative for Petland and later for Central Pet. He is survived by his mother, Patricia; siblings, Grey, Owen, and Stacey Lovato. 'Uncle Riley' is also survived by seven nieces and nephews, Manuel and Marisol Thornberry of Temple Terrace, Helen and Mason Thornberry of Orlando, and Heath, Luke and Owen Lovato of The Woodlands, TX.



