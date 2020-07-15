VILLANO, Michael "Mickey" On July 1, 2020, the angels came to bring "Mickey" home to his wife, Barbara; and son, Tommy. He went to a much better place where peace and love reside without question. His two daughters, Ronnie and Michelle of St. Petersburg are left here without their most amazing father; as well as his brother, Ralph; and sister-in-law, Laurie of Bayville, NJ, and his well-loved cousins. Mickey was born in Fort Lee, NJ where he also went to high school and met his wife of 57 years. He began his plumbing business in Bayville, moving it to St. Petersburg in 1979. This world was much better with him in it. Never was there a stranger known to him. He was a kind, giving soul to anyone who was in need. A great provider to his family, a loving husband and father, son and brother. In his final four years after his wife, Barbara's passing he lived in a nursing home. There they all knew him as an independent resilient person, one of their favorites. That was Mickey. Always will he be remembered for that perfect smirk, loving spirit and the love he had for his family. Our minds still talk to him, our hearts still look for him, our souls know he is at Peace. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Monday, July 20 at Memorial Park Funeral Home, St. Petersburg with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 1:30 pm. Memorial Park Funeral Home www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com