WALKER, Michael C. Sr. 63, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in St. Petersburg, FL. Michael was born September 12, 1957 in Moultrie, GA to the late Rufus James Polk and Irene Waldon McFadden. He attended Moultrie Senior High School, but later moved to Colorado, where he graduated from Widefield High School in 1975. He moved to Florida in 1980, were he met and married his wife of 33 years, Gloria Walker. He attended Moultrie Technical College, P-TECH, and St. Petersburg College, and earned a degree in Drafting. He was a Quality Assurance Representative at Think Direct Marketing Group. He was an avid reader, and a great public speaker. He loved the Lord, and always had an encouraging word. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Gloria Walker; his five children, Fifi Brown, Michael Walker Jr., Mickey Walker, Marcus Walker, and Vicki Harris; his sisters, Althea (Gerald) Barrs, Arlene McFadden, Debra Waldon, Annie J. Gary, Martha B. Tolbert, and Ruby Huewitt; his brothers, Frank Walker, Johnny Waldon, Rozie (Edna) McFadden, Rufus Polk, Sr., and Jimmy Polk Sr.; his god-daughter, Jasmine Smith-Fox; 11 beautiful grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services handled by Luke Strong & Son Mortuary, Moultrie, GA.



