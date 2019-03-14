Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Walter Schroeder. View Sign

SCHROEDER, Michael



Walter



died March 4, 2019. Michael was the youngest son of Dr. Rupert A. and Audrey M. Schroeder. He was born in and lived his entire life in Tampa. He went to Mabry Elementary, Coleman Jr. High and Plant High (class of '84). A lifelong fisherman, he grew up fishing all over Florida, from Palm Beach to Boca Grande and the Keys. He restored a family boat and continued fishing around Tampa. Mike loved his dogs, playing pool, NASCAR, concerts, and was an old school guy. Vinyl records, mono fishing line, muscle cars, blues and rock music worked for him. He was highly skilled and hard working in the high-rise water proofing business for over 30 years. He worked on buildings all over central Florida including many at Disney World. He recently started his own business. He played the violin when he was young, was learning the guitar and had started playing with a band. Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Peter; mother and father. He leaves his siblings, Jenny Bunch (Ross), Dr. Carolyn Connelly (Jon), Rupert Schroeder (Linda Christensen), and Jeffrey Schroeder DDS; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. We will miss your wry smile, laughter, long stories and love. Visitation Sunday, March 17 at 1 pm, Memorial service at 2 pm, Bayshore Woman's Club, 2901 Bayshore Blvd., Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or .



SCHROEDER, MichaelWalterdied March 4, 2019. Michael was the youngest son of Dr. Rupert A. and Audrey M. Schroeder. He was born in and lived his entire life in Tampa. He went to Mabry Elementary, Coleman Jr. High and Plant High (class of '84). A lifelong fisherman, he grew up fishing all over Florida, from Palm Beach to Boca Grande and the Keys. He restored a family boat and continued fishing around Tampa. Mike loved his dogs, playing pool, NASCAR, concerts, and was an old school guy. Vinyl records, mono fishing line, muscle cars, blues and rock music worked for him. He was highly skilled and hard working in the high-rise water proofing business for over 30 years. He worked on buildings all over central Florida including many at Disney World. He recently started his own business. He played the violin when he was young, was learning the guitar and had started playing with a band. Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Peter; mother and father. He leaves his siblings, Jenny Bunch (Ross), Dr. Carolyn Connelly (Jon), Rupert Schroeder (Linda Christensen), and Jeffrey Schroeder DDS; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. We will miss your wry smile, laughter, long stories and love. Visitation Sunday, March 17 at 1 pm, Memorial service at 2 pm, Bayshore Woman's Club, 2901 Bayshore Blvd., Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or . Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2019

