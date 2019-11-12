WEAVER, Michael 71, of St. Petersburg, passed away on November 8, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Florence Weaver; and his brother, Victor Weaver. He is survived by his wife, Cindy; sons, Michael Eshawn Weaver and James Edward Weaver; grandchildren, Duncan and Aiden Weaver; nephew, Victor Weaver; niece, Jill Kiely; daughters- in-law, Megan and Betty Weaver; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Weaver; and several step-grandchildren. There will be a visitation on November 13, 6-8 pm at Sorensen Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on November 14, 11 am at Grace Bible Church, 555 61st St, S., St. Petersburg, FL 33707. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Grace Bible Church. Sorensen Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 12, 2019