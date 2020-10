Or Copy this URL to Share

WEILER, Michael E. "Mike" 60, passed away Sept. 12, 2020. He is preceded by his mother, Jencie E. He leaves behind his daughter, Paris; his father Jack; and stepmother, Debbie; brothers, John P. "Jack" (Diane); James D. "Jim"; sister, Judith D. "Judy"; and his forever companion, Michele Bova. Mike had two nieces and one nephew. Due to the Covid-19 considerations, a celebration of Mikes life will take place in 2021.



