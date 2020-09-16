WELCH, Michael Stephen 71, of Maggie Valley, NC passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. Dr. Welch completed his Doctor of Dental Medicine at the University of Kentucky and practiced dentistry for over 42 years. For a complete obituary www.wellsfuneralhome.com
. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Saturday, September 19, 2020 in the Waynesville chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The service will be live streamed and is accessible through Michael's obituary on the Wells Funeral Home website to facilitate the ongoing focus on community safety and health.