WEST, Michael L. 68, of Tampa, FL, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Michael was born on March 8, 1951. He was an E-6 Staff Sergeant in United States Marine Corp where he proudly served in the Vietnam war. Passing before Michael was his father, Robert G. West Sr.; stepfather, Carlos San Martin and brother, Robert Glenn West Jr. (Bobby). He is survived by his wife, Lan; mother, Frances San Martin; stepsons/son, Robert, Gary and Michael; daughters, Ashley and Christina; sister, Sandy (Shannon) Hillier and grandmother, Hellen Briggs. services will be held 11 am, Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church (10110 N. Central Ave., Tampa, FL 33612) with the family receiving friends one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL., U.S. Military Cemetery. do not send flowers or donations. For online condolences, please visit: www.macdonaldfuneral.com MacDonald Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019