WETHERINGTON, Michael S. born April 8, 1949 passed on August 9, 2019. Mike proudly served his country, as a Marine, in the Vietnam War, earning a Purple Heart and Silver Star for his service. His direction helped lead the construction of Tampa International Airport, Ashley Towers, Sunray Elementary School, Orlando's Typhoon Lagoon, and many other projects that add to our beautiful skyline. He is survived by his loving wife; son and daughter; son-in-law and daughter-in-law; grandchildren and great- grandchildren; and many ad- miring loved ones. His green eyes and contagious smile will never be forgotten.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 12, 2019