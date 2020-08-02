Michael WHITE

WHITE, Michael US Army (Ret.), a lifelong servant to his country and resident of Palm Harbor, FL, passed on July 18, 2020 at the age of 75. Michael is survived by his wife, Linda (nee Phillips); his children, Jane Marie (Daniel Black), Joseph, and James (Caranthia); stepsons, Douglas (Tammy) and Wayne Brandt; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his brother, Walter (Denny), and his parents. Michael was born in Washington DC on September 24, 1944 to Joseph Charles and Billie Jane (Bendler) White. He attended St. John's College High School, where he was an officer of the JROTC program following his father's footsteps, prior to joining the Army. He served for 20 years, including in Vietnam, specializing in counterintelligence, culminating his career at CW4 (Chief Warrant Officer), the highest ranking available at the time. He utilized his GI Bill to attend the University of Maryland, getting his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and his master's degree in Public Administration. He was also a graduate of the National War College, Ft McNair, Washington DC. He both graduated from and was an instructor at the FBI Academy, Quantico VA. In addition, he was an instructor at Warrant Officer Candidate School (WOSC) and the Army Intelligence Center. After he retired from the Army, he spent another two decades serving the country in the Department of Defense and was the US Military Security Advisor to the White House in the Reagan / Bush era. After a few years of retirement in Florida, Michael went to work at the state's job bank, focusing his efforts on helping veterans to find work. Throughout his career, Michael was an example of honor and integrity. Michael was a family man. And he defined that broadly. Inspired by his own stepfather, Fred Rickerson, Michael embraced his stepsons as his own. He welcomed every grandchild and great-grandchild whether biological or by marriage. An example for us all, his love knew no boundaries. He was greatly engaged and involved in his parish outreach programs in his retirement years. A memorial Mass will be scheduled in the coming weeks at All Saints Catholic Church, Curlew Road, in Clearwater, FL. In addition, a virtual service will also be streamed from Maryland. His final resting place will be at Arlington National Cemetery, as protocols allow. Curlew Hills Funeral Home



