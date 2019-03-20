Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael William BREWER. View Sign

BREWER, Michael William



26, of Lutz, FL, died on Friday, March 1, 2019. Born in Durham County, NC, he was the son of Willie V. Brewer Jr. "Bill" and Cathy Anderson Brewer. In addition to his parents; he is survived by his brother, Marc Brewer of Raleigh, NC and his sister, Carrie Brewer of Mebane, NC; grandmother, Jo-Ann Anderson of Land O' Lakes, FL; two aunts, Candace Anderson Roberts (Lee) and Gwen Brewer Duncan (Joe) of Tampa, FL; cousins, Caitlin (Tim and son Caleb), Caroline, Michael, and Dale; nieces, Emory and Carleigh; and many extended family. Visitation was held 1:30-3 pm, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Lamberth Memorial Baptist Church, with the service following at 3 pm, by the Rev. Jason Palmer. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Pallbearers were David Trickey, Brian Lunsford, Jerry Davis, Justin Pergerson, Louie Marin, and Brian Dunagin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lamberth Memorial Baptist Church, 1026 Long's Store Road, Roxboro, NC 27574 or Mebane Bible Church, 304 West Center St., Mebane, NC 27302. Condolences may be made to:



www.brooksandwhite.com

BREWER, Michael William26, of Lutz, FL, died on Friday, March 1, 2019. Born in Durham County, NC, he was the son of Willie V. Brewer Jr. "Bill" and Cathy Anderson Brewer. In addition to his parents; he is survived by his brother, Marc Brewer of Raleigh, NC and his sister, Carrie Brewer of Mebane, NC; grandmother, Jo-Ann Anderson of Land O' Lakes, FL; two aunts, Candace Anderson Roberts (Lee) and Gwen Brewer Duncan (Joe) of Tampa, FL; cousins, Caitlin (Tim and son Caleb), Caroline, Michael, and Dale; nieces, Emory and Carleigh; and many extended family. Visitation was held 1:30-3 pm, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Lamberth Memorial Baptist Church, with the service following at 3 pm, by the Rev. Jason Palmer. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Pallbearers were David Trickey, Brian Lunsford, Jerry Davis, Justin Pergerson, Louie Marin, and Brian Dunagin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lamberth Memorial Baptist Church, 1026 Long's Store Road, Roxboro, NC 27574 or Mebane Bible Church, 304 West Center St., Mebane, NC 27302. Condolences may be made to: Funeral Home Brooks & White Funeral Home

907 Durham Road

Roxboro , NC 27573

(336) 599-3171 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close