Michael WORRALL

WORRALL, Michael S. 60 of Ruskin, FL, formerly from Denver, CO was born August 18, 1960 and died October 8, 2020. He is Survived by wife of 33 years, Leigh Ann Marie Flaten Worrall; mother, Beverly Ann Ricketts Worrall; brother, Donald Duane Worrall; nieces, Tayah (Ajiee) Anderson, Heidi (Andy) Lucero; nephews, Lance and Clark Worrall, Matthew Thies and Joshua Jennerjohn. He was preceded in death by father, Roy Eugene Worrall and brother, Ronald Eugene Worrall. For full obituary, please visit: Sun City Center Funeral Home suncitycenterfuneralhome.com