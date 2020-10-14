1/
Michael WORRALL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WORRALL, Michael S. 60 of Ruskin, FL, formerly from Denver, CO was born August 18, 1960 and died October 8, 2020. He is Survived by wife of 33 years, Leigh Ann Marie Flaten Worrall; mother, Beverly Ann Ricketts Worrall; brother, Donald Duane Worrall; nieces, Tayah (Ajiee) Anderson, Heidi (Andy) Lucero; nephews, Lance and Clark Worrall, Matthew Thies and Joshua Jennerjohn. He was preceded in death by father, Roy Eugene Worrall and brother, Ronald Eugene Worrall. For full obituary, please visit: Sun City Center Funeral Home suncitycenterfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sun City Center Funeral Home - Sun City Center
1851 Rickenbacker Drive
Sun City Center, FL 33573
(813) 634-9900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved