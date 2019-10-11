SPRINCZELES, Micheline (Favreau) 76, of Spring Hill lost her long battle with cancer and passed away peacefully October 1, 2019 with her family by her side. She will be fondly remembered for her outgoing nature and ability to make everyone feel at ease. Originally from Montreal, Micheline moved to Connecticut at the age of 10 and then moved to Florida in her late 30's. She loved the outdoors, the water and spending time with family and friends. Micheline is survived by her husband of 40 years, Steve Sprinczeles; a brother, Jean-Pierre Favreau; her children, Nicole Fleming and Kurt Metzger; and three grandchildren, Megan, Katie and Ross Fleming. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to HPH Hospice Hernando, Chapters Health System.

