AMSTERDAM, Michelle Feiner
76, of Tampa, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. Ms. Amsterdam was born in New York and came to Tampa in 2001 from Massachusetts. She was an elementary school teacher and an artist. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Benjamin Miele; son, Scott Amsterdam; her former spouse, Richard Amsterdam; and her granddaughter, Briana Miele. Funeral services will be held Monday at Congregation Kol Ami, the time is pending. Details related to service time and contributions may be found at segalfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 19, 2019