HILBURN, Michelle Moates
|
Michelle was born July 8, 1972 in Tampa to Toni Kaufman Moates and Steven Moates. After a lengthy battle with illness, Michelle passed away on February 13, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eddie and father, Steven and grandparents. Michelle is survived by her children, Samantha Straily and Antonio Hernandez, grandsons, Kyler and Joey; parents, Toni and Ken Orfield and Cindy Moates; sister, Jennifer Ettayea; brothers, Matthew Moates and Roy Gabbard; niece Sofia; and nephews, Alex, Josh, Eddie, Adam, Eli, and Joshy. Michelle previously worked as a Business Liaison for her father's businesses. Michelle loved her family, the beach, music, gardening, laughter, and the color purple. She is loved and missed dearly.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 18, 2019