Michelle MOZINGO
MOZINGO, Michelle Marie 49, resident of Benwood, WV, formerly of Clearwater, FL, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Wheeling Hospital. She was born January 20, 1971 in Fayetteville, NC. Michelle was a member of Middle Grave Creek Church of God, Moundsville, WV and was a Certified Nursing Assistant. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Thomas A. and Helen Miller Mozingo; her maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Margaret Bott Lanch; uncles, Lawrence "Butch" Lanch and Gene Lanch. Surviving is her loving daughter, Selena Mendez; father and stepmother, Douglas Allen Mozingo and his wife, Rose; mother, Margaret A. Lanch Mozingo; brother, Brian Mozingo; boyfriend, Gary VanDyne; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; her beloved dog, Jimmy. Friends will be received at Kepner Funeral Home, 3545 Jacob Street, Wheeling, WV 26003 (304-232-4060) Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm, where services will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 2:30 pm with Rev. Dave Sessums officiating. The family would like to thank the Schiffler Cancer Center for their care of Michelle. In memory of Michelle, memorial contributions can be made to Schiffler Cancer Center, 1 Medical Park, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kepner Funeral Homes
3545 Jacob St
Wheeling, WV 26003
(304) 232-4060
