Michelle Vazquez

In Remembrance of Michelle Marie Vazquez Dec. 20, 1965 - Aug. 29, 2019 Who with her loving family at her side painlessly and peacefully passed after a long and courageous battle with cancer one year ago today. "Ms. V" as she was known to her students, graduated from the University of Tampa "Summa Cum Laude; Kappa Delta Pi"; International Honor Society in Education. She was a teacher with Hillsborough County Schools for over 21 years. She is survived by her loving parents, Winston and Mary "LuLu" Vazquez; her brothers, Michael, Mark (Ann-marie); the "love of her life" her nephew, Jacob Noah Vazquez; and "queen of her heart" her niece, Ava Grace Vazquez; her mentor and very close cousin, Julianne M. Holt; as well as many family members and very close friends. As per her wishes there are no services but for a "Celebration of Life" November 1, 2020 All Saint's Day.



