WALKER, Michelle "Shelly" 51, of Clearwater passed away March 24, 2020 at his residents. Born in Fort Worth Texas raised in Florida since 1989. She was preceded in death by her parents, Delores and Peter Walker; Her sibling Joseph. Michelle is survived by her fiance, Robert Stevens; her son, Adam Berry; her daughter, Elizabeth Berry and family in Georgia; grandchild, Alexander, family and friends here in Florida. Michelle was a very loving, caring mother, she helped anyone that needed help. She loved children and they were delighted with her, she had an extremely beautiful soul. Celebration of life will be held in a couple of months.

